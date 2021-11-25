Algeria keen to sign trade agreement with Bangladesh



FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Jashim Uddin receiving Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi (3rd from right) at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

It also imports dairy products, plastics, medicines every year from the world market. The country has a huge potential market for manmade filaments, glass and ceramics, leather goods, and electronics.

In a courtesy call on FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Jashim Uddin on Wednesday, Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding between the two countries apex chamber bodies.

He showed his country's interest when he met the FBCCI President in the latter's office in the city. Positively responding to the proposal of the Algerian Ambassador, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said FBCCI has so far signed MoUs with more than 50 countries to expand trade and investment.

He said an agreement with the Algerian Apex Trade Organization would increase trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. The FBCCI president promised to send the draft agreement to the Algerian embassy in Dhaka soon.

Also present on the occasion were Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President, Amin Helaly, Vice President and Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Secretary General of FBCCI.





