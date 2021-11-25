Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Foreign News

Delhi to reopen schools as smog goes from worse to bad

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: India's polluted capital will reopen schools on Monday, one week after it announced a partial shutdown over dangerous air pollution levels, authorities said Wednesday.
Gopal Rai, Delhi state's environment minister, told journalists that pollution levels in the city had "improved in the last three days" and some of the restrictions would be relaxed.
The authorities had announced a shut down of some coal plants, a ban on entry of non-essential vehicles, construction work restrictions and urged people to stay indoors as some air pollutants reached more than 30 times the World Health Organisation's recommended maximum.
Levels of PM 2.5, the most harmful particulate matter that is responsible for chronic lung and heart disease, were still around 120 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday according to monitoring company IQAir - eight times the WHO limit.    -AFP



