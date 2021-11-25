Video
Scholz seals deal to end Merkel era

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) receives a bouquet of flowers from German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on November 24, 2021. Merkel was given flowers as this was probably her last cabinet session as German Chancellor as negotiations are going on to form a new government after elections were held in September. photo : AFP

BERLIN, Nov 24: A centre-left-led alliance of parties on Wednesday announced a deal to form Germany's new government, replacing Angela Merkel's cabinet and putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years.
Two months after the SPD beat Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a general election, it concluded a roadmap on plans for Germany's next four years with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will install Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, as chancellor.
The relatively rapid accord is likely to be greeted with relief by international partners wary of a hamstrung Germany while crises from the coronavirus pandemic to Belarus and a weak economic recovery rage.
Voices within Germany have grown louder for greater urgency from the new coalition to curb a surging fourth wave of the pandemic as hospital beds fill up and new infections soar to record highs day after day.
In a sign of the emergency, Merkel, who is retiring from politics after four terms, summoned the leaders of the new coalition parties for talks over the rapidly deteriorating Covid situation midway during their last spurt of negotiations Tuesday.    -AFP


