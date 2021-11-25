Andersson elected Sweden's first woman PM

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24: Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, the first woman elected Sweden's prime minister, is a "bulldozer" who faces a tough battle fending off an unprecedented challenge by the right-wing and far-right in next year's general election.

The 54-year-old current finance minister and former elite swimmer succeeds Prime Minister Stefan Lofven just 10 months before legislative elections scheduled for September 2022.

With her straight blond hair and no-nonsense attitude, Andersson describes herself as a "nice, hard-working woman" who likes to be in charge.

In political circles, she has built a reputation for being direct and blunt, a quality that rubs some the wrong way in a country where consensus is the law of the land.

A recent programme profiling her on public television channel SVT was entitled "The Bulldozer". -AFP







