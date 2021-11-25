Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Sports

BFSF U14 Academy Cup

FA Derai's winning start beating Rahimnagar FA 2-0

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

The Football Academy Derai from Sunamganj found a 2-0 win over Rahimnagar Football Academy from Khulna in the opener of the third edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup on Wednesday.
In the opening match, Zubaer and Tuhin Miah scored one goal each for the winning team. Sakhawat Sarder Nahin of Sunamganj was adjudged the player of the match.
The other match on the day between Sunrisers' Football Academy from Brahmanbaria and Abdul Halim Football Academy from Mymensingh finished goalless. Abu Sayeem Sarker of Sunrisers' Football Academy was named the player of the match.
The matches were played on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka. Earlier at noon, Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest.
A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.


