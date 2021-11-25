Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England bowler Broad eager for Cooley 'insight' ahead of Ashes

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

LONDON, NOV 24: Stuart Broad is looking forward to gaining some inside knowledge on Australia after England appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Wednesday that Cooley, a 55-year-old Australian, will aid the tourists' quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.
He will then assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.
Cooley was England's bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.
"(Cooley) arrived when we got out of quarantine (on) Saturday, but he's with us for a decent period of time," Broad told cricket.com.au. "Really looking forward to picking his brain on Australian conditions, and Australian players, to be honest."
Broad (524 Test wickets) and longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson (632) are not only England's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, they are the only members of the current squad to have enjoyed Ashes series success in Australia, following their involvement in a 3-1 triumph in 2010/11.
England, however, have since lost nine of their last 10 Tests in Australia, with just one draw.
But the 35-year-old Broad hopes Cooley can help redress the balance.
"He's been in their setup for a long period of time, through development and at the top level," the Nottinghamshire seamer said.
"He can give us great insight into Australian batters' mentality. What they're looking to do, where they're looking to score, where they don't like the ball, how (we should) be around them - whether you talk to them, whether you ignore them, whether you sledge them...can you annoy them enough to make a mistake.
"All this sort of detail, we'll be picking Troy's brain, because anything you can get, even a one-percenter on someone, will be really useful for us," added Broad, whose father Chris, an opening batsman, was a key member of England's 1986/87 Ashes-winning side in Australia.
"You need all that sort of stuff to win in Australia. You need to be at the top of your game at all times, and find little chinks in the opposition's armoury."
The first Test of an upcoming five-match campaign starts at Brisbane's Gabba ground on December 8, with Australia holding the Ashes after a drawn 2019 series in England. Persistent rain saw play abandoned without a ball being bowled on day two of England's intra-squad tour match at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday, delaying the much-anticipated return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern fans put pressure on club to end Qatari deal
Xavi's Barca held by Benfica in Champions League
Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest
France’s Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case
Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus
FA Derai's winning start beating Rahimnagar FA 2-0
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
England bowler Broad eager for Cooley 'insight' ahead of Ashes


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft