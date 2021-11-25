Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:06 AM
Home Back Page

JnU students to get half fare facility

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
JnU Correspondent

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) will get half fare facility only if they show their ID card. In this case, the minimum fare has been fixed at Tk 5.
The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday between the university administration, student representatives, police administration and transport owners association.
After the meeting, JnU Proctor Mostafa Kamal said, "For a long time students have been demanding half fare for travelling with buses. We hold a meeting with everyone to prevent any untoward incident due to half fare. We have agreed to make the half fare effective for students on the condition of showing ID card. Students will be requested to let us know if there is any complaint without getting in trouble. We will also take steps to remove the bus stand from the main gate of the university."



