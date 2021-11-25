Video
RMG workers stage demos for wage hike, cause severe tailbacks on roads

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

RMG workers put up a blockade on the Mirpur Road in the city demanding wage hike on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Workers of some readymade garment (RMG) factories blocked some important city intersections and also Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chandina upazila in Cumilla, causing severe traffic congestion on nearby roads.
In capital city Dhaka, workers of some RMG factories blocked roads at Mirpur in the city on Wednesday morning demanding hike in their wages.
Over 1,000 employees of different RMG factories started demonstration at 9:00am blocking the road in Mirpur-10 Bus Stand area.
"House rent and prices of all essential commodities have increased. But, our salaries and other facilities remain the same," said Lamia of Bhishon Garments.
"We have peacefully started the demonstration three days ago to press for the demand. But, goons hired by the factory owners attacked the workers on Tuesday, leaving two dead and five to six seriously injured," she claimed. Different RMG factories workers gathered and cordoned off Mirpur 10, 13, and 14 Wednesday morning in protest of the attack and for their demand, Lamia added.
Meanwhile, in Mirpur, witnesses said, "Wielding sticks and machetes, the demonstrators vandalised the AL office of Unit 9 at Ward-4, located opposite Kafrul Police Station in Mirpur."
Police could not intervene as the incident involved several hundred workers. They also vandalised a nearby restaurant and several vehicles on the street, witnesses said. Asked about it, Hafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Kafrul Police Station, admitted that the AL office was ransacked.
Mizanur Raham, who is leading the movement, demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the attack on the RMG workers.
The workers had also staged a protest in the Mirpur area on Tuesday to push for the same demands. The workers allege they were attacked by "goons hired by the owners" that day.
Rafiqul Islam, an inspector from Mirpur Police Station said, "Workers are protesting to demand a 10 per cent pay hike." "They claim that workers were killed in Tuesday 's attack, which is not true," he said.
Due to the blockade, traffic came to a halt at the important city intersections, causing severe traffic congestion on nearby roads.
Mizanur Rahman also sought compensation for the deceased and injured persons.  Meanwhile, Mahtab Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mirpur division, said additional police force was deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.
Our Cumilla Correspondent added that workers of a RMG factory blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chandina upazila in Cumilla district on Wednesday morning demanding their due salaries.



 


