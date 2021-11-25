Ex-BNP MP Momin to die for 1971 war crimes

A tribunal has sentenced former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder aka Khoka to death for his involvement in crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Wednesday.

Talukder, who is absconding, has been sentenced to death on all three allegations brought before the court. To appeal the decision, he will have to surrender to law enforcers.

Talukder was president of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment and Forest during the Four-Party Alliance government and the co-organising secretary of the BNP's Rajshahi Division.

He was elected to parliament from the Bogura-3 seat twice.

The prosecution was represented by Chief Prosecutor Golam Arief Tipoo and prosecutors Sultan Mahmud, Rezia Sultana and Tapas Kanti Baul. Talukder was represented by State Defence Counsel Mohammad Abul Hassan. The court finished hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence on Oct 31 and set Nov 24 for the verdict.-bdnews24.com











