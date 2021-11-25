Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Home Back Page

US Air Force Secy Kendall praises BD peacekeepers

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

United States (US) Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has praised Bangladesh army's peacekeeping and humanitarian operations that have earned global acclamation.
The US and Bangladesh shared similar views on global norms regarding access to space, exploration, and research, he said.
The US secretary of the air force was speaking at the 50th Armed Forces Day reception at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC as the guest of honour on November 22, according to a Foreign Ministry release.
The Bangladesh mission in Washington DC hosted the reception to celebrate the Armed Forces Day while Bangladesh Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan (who is now on an official visit to the USA) was present as the chief guest at this event, the release said on Wednesday. Defence Attaches from a number of countries, Diplomats, senior officials from the Pentagon, Department of State, and other US organizations, Bangladeshi diaspora and Embassy officials attended the event.
Defence Attache Brig Gen Md Shahedul Islam welcomed the guests at the reception and thanked the USA for the support and cooperation extended that is mutually beneficial for the two countries. Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam paid deep tribute to the architect of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Ambassador Shahidul Islam also recalled the bravery and supreme sacrifice of the valiant freedom fighters - both military and civilians.
He highlighted the role Bangladesh Armed Forces played in the government's efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bangladesh envoy noted with satisfaction the multifaceted cooperation between the armed forces of Bangladesh and the United States - in terms of UN peacekeeping operations, sharing of knowledge and experiences, training, procurement and exchange of visits.


