BNP minister Nazmul Huda gets interim bail

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former BNP transport minister Barrister Nazmul Huda in a case filed over filing a false case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after the transport minister surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

Earlier, the court accepted the charge sheet in the case and the court also fixed December 13 for hearing on the charge-framing. On October 30, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Benjir Ahmed, also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the former minister.

Nazmul Huda filed a case against former Chief Justice SK Sinha with Shahbagh Police Station on September 27 in 2018, for demanding bribe from him and changing the judgement of a graft case that had already been disposed of.

The ACC after probing the case for one and a half-year found the allegations baseless and false.

On December 4 of 2019, discharging SK Sinha from the charges of the case, the ACC submitted the final report.

Later the ACC filed the case against Nazmul Huda on February 20 in 2020. On November 9, a Dhaka court jailed SK Sinha for 11 years in a money laundering case.





