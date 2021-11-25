Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasina for strengthening connectivity with Maldives

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Visiting Vice-President of the Maldives Faisal Naseem calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Visiting Vice-President of the Maldives Faisal Naseem calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the need for strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and Maldives for the development of trade and commerce.
"If the connectivity is strengthened, the bilateral trade and commerce between the two countries will improve further," she said at a meeting with visiting Maldives Vice President Faisal Naseem at Ganabhaban.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh can extend technical support to the Maldives on human resources and healthcare.
"We can share our health sector experiences with the Maldives. Bangladesh has set up community clinics to ensure primary healthcare services. So, Bangladesh can help the Maldives in this regard," she said.
Hasina offered the services of Bangabandhu-I satellite for use by the Maldives.
The Prime Minister told the Maldives Vice President that she often highlights the Maldives as a climate vulnerable country in different international forums, and expressed solidarity with the people of the Maldives.
The Male Vice President said whenever the Maldives had fallen into any crisis, Bangladesh supported it.
Faisal Naseem said he paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and visited Bangabandhu
Memorial Museum." What he saw was a very heart-touching matter," he said. He conveyed Male President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's profound respect and best wishes to the Bangladesh Prime Minister on the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of its Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. A good number of Maldivian students are pursuing the study particularly on medical courses in Bangladesh, he said, seeking cooperation from Bangladesh in this regard. The visiting Vice President described his visit as a very successful one as he had meetings with Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni focusing on cooperation between the two countries in the health and education sector.
"The outcomes of the meetings are very positive," said Faisal Nassem.
Maldivian Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, Higher Education Minister Dr Ibrahim Hassan, its High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU students to get half fare facility
RMG workers stage demos for wage hike, cause severe tailbacks on roads
BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi along with his party men
Ex-BNP MP Momin to die for 1971 war crimes
US Air Force Secy Kendall praises BD peacekeepers
BNP minister Nazmul Huda gets interim bail
Project launched to tackle impact of climate change in South Asia
Hasina for strengthening connectivity with Maldives


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Europe battles COVID surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths by Mar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft