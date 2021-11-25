Video
US donates 1.8m more doses of C-19 vaccine

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States of America has donated another 1.8 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.
The new doses will help the government continue administering Covid-19 jabs to young people aged 12 and up and reach its goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of the eligible population by the end of 2021, an US Embassy press release said on Wednesday.
The American people have now donated a total of 16.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh with the latest shipment, it added.
In addition to vaccine donations and support, the US government has contributed over $121 million in Covid-19-related assistance. The US has provided training to over 6,800 healthcare professionals to help them safely administer vaccines and donated 18 cold-chain freezer trucks and support for health facilities to properly store and transport Covid-19 vaccines across the country. "The donation of Pfizer vaccines is part of the broader commitment by the US to lead the global Covid-19 response by providing one billion doses of Pfizer  vaccine around the world free of charge through 2022," the release read.
The US is also working closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic.


