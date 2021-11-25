Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Remembering Road Accident Victims

Ahsania Mission holds candlelight vigil in city

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Observer Desk

Ahsania Mission holds candlelight vigil in city

Ahsania Mission holds candlelight vigil in city

Dhaka Ahsania Mission organised a remembrance programme in the capital marking the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' recently.
The day has been celebrated worldwide by following the theme 'Remember, Support, Act for Low Speed.'
A candlelight vigil was held at Shyamoli Park in the capital to raise awareness, draw the attention of law enforcement agencies and remember the victims of road accidents.
After the programme a group brought out a procession started from Shyamoli field and ended at Mirpur Road.
Iqbal Masud, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and WAS Sector, Md Mukhlesur Rahman, Executive Director, all the heads of different institutes and projects of the health sector, officials, doctors, nurses, and other health workers also attended the ceremony.
Besides, Global Road Safety Advocacy and Grant Programme Manager, Taifur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Shariful Alam, National Consultant- Non communicable disease, WHO, Dr. Kh. Md Watin Alam, and pedestrians also took part.  Deaths from road accidents are the 8th largest cause of death in the world. According to the World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, about 1.35 million people die in road accidents worldwide every year. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death among people aged 5-29 years. 90% of these fatalities occur in low and middle-income countries.
According to the World Health Organization, about 25,000 people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year.
Reckless driving is responsible for 80% of all highway accidents. If the speed of the vehicle increases by 1 km per hour, the probability of the occurrence of accidents increases by 4-5%.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AFM Hayatullah inaugurates ICT Lab of the corporation
Ahsania Mission holds candlelight vigil in city
Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: Study
Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions
Threat of Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites grows
Global licence deal to provide Covid antibody test tech free to poorer countries: WHO
Moonshot: Japan recruits first new astronauts in 13 years
Sikh devotees gather around a bus carrying the Guru Granth Sahib


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Europe battles COVID surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths by Mar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft