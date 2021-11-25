

Ahsania Mission holds candlelight vigil in city

The day has been celebrated worldwide by following the theme 'Remember, Support, Act for Low Speed.'

A candlelight vigil was held at Shyamoli Park in the capital to raise awareness, draw the attention of law enforcement agencies and remember the victims of road accidents.

After the programme a group brought out a procession started from Shyamoli field and ended at Mirpur Road.

Iqbal Masud, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and WAS Sector, Md Mukhlesur Rahman, Executive Director, all the heads of different institutes and projects of the health sector, officials, doctors, nurses, and other health workers also attended the ceremony.

Besides, Global Road Safety Advocacy and Grant Programme Manager, Taifur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Shariful Alam, National Consultant- Non communicable disease, WHO, Dr. Kh. Md Watin Alam, and pedestrians also took part. Deaths from road accidents are the 8th largest cause of death in the world. According to the World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, about 1.35 million people die in road accidents worldwide every year. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death among people aged 5-29 years. 90% of these fatalities occur in low and middle-income countries.

According to the World Health Organization, about 25,000 people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year.

Reckless driving is responsible for 80% of all highway accidents. If the speed of the vehicle increases by 1 km per hour, the probability of the occurrence of accidents increases by 4-5%. Dhaka Ahsania Mission organised a remembrance programme in the capital marking the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' recently.The day has been celebrated worldwide by following the theme 'Remember, Support, Act for Low Speed.'A candlelight vigil was held at Shyamoli Park in the capital to raise awareness, draw the attention of law enforcement agencies and remember the victims of road accidents.After the programme a group brought out a procession started from Shyamoli field and ended at Mirpur Road.Iqbal Masud, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and WAS Sector, Md Mukhlesur Rahman, Executive Director, all the heads of different institutes and projects of the health sector, officials, doctors, nurses, and other health workers also attended the ceremony.Besides, Global Road Safety Advocacy and Grant Programme Manager, Taifur Rahman, Bangladesh Country Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Shariful Alam, National Consultant- Non communicable disease, WHO, Dr. Kh. Md Watin Alam, and pedestrians also took part. Deaths from road accidents are the 8th largest cause of death in the world. According to the World Health Organization's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, about 1.35 million people die in road accidents worldwide every year. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death among people aged 5-29 years. 90% of these fatalities occur in low and middle-income countries.According to the World Health Organization, about 25,000 people die in road accidents in Bangladesh every year.Reckless driving is responsible for 80% of all highway accidents. If the speed of the vehicle increases by 1 km per hour, the probability of the occurrence of accidents increases by 4-5%.