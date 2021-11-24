3 die of C-19, 284 new cases

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,958. As many as 284 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the total number of cases to 1,574,636.

Besides, 318 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing

up the total number of recovery at 1,538,855 and overall recovery rate at 97.73, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.42 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 836 labs across the country tested 19,568 samples.

Of the three deceased, two were men and one was woman. Of them, two were from Chattogram and one from Dhaka division. One of them was between 61-70 years of age, one between 71-80 years, and one between 81-90 years.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,895 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,063 were women.

Around 55.29 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 35.12 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected over 258 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 234 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







