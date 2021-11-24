Regional power trade should be balanced

Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury Bir Bikram said on Tuesday that regional power trade is not a one-way traffic, it has to be interdependent.

"Power import from neighbouring countries is a trade, it is not an import issue between the two countries. It has to be interdependent to create a balance from both the countries," Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said at a local hotel while responding to a question to limit the amount of electricity import from neighbouring countries at the proposed integrated energy and power master plan (IEPMP).

Trade is a correct word to address the regional power cooperation deal with any neighbouring countries, he said.

Since 2019, Bangladesh

has proposed to export its surplus electricity to India as a part of power exchange cooperation between the two neighbouring countries. However, India did not respond.

Bangladesh currently produces around 22,000 megawatt of electricity and there is a demand for 8,500 to 12,500 megawatts of electricity. Therefore, there is a scope to export, according to sources at the Power Ministry.

Bangladesh has already imported 1140MW of electricity from India. It also has plans to import another 500MW of electricity from 2nd Surajmaninagar (Tripura) - North Comilla and to import 340MW of electricity through government to government negotiations. Besides, Bangladesh also discussed importing electricity from Nepal and Bhutan.

"The focal point of power and energy cooperation is regional trade and we want to look into the issue as a business," he said.

The Energy Adviser suggested the JICA people make a flexible master plan thus it (Plan) could be revised from time to time with the new changes of fuel availability and technology.

"Only nuclear projects are zero carbon plants, coal, liquid fuel, gas, and even solar power has some carbon issue. We have already turned down 10 coal-fired power projects to show our respect to COP26," he said.

"Energy determines growth or growth determines the energy, which comes first we don't know but it is for sure that there is a correlation between the two things. However, my suggestion is to formulate a short-term, mid-term and long term master plan thus we could be able to address the new things here," he said.

Bangladesh is set to formulate an integrated energy and power master plan (IEPMP) up to 2041 and ensure zero carbon by 2050 to fulfil its commitment to phase out fossil-fuel-based generation system to cleaner electricity, focusing on renewable energy, energy efficiency and a rational pricing formula to introduce sustainable tariff.

To share the government idea, the 29-member Steering Committee preparing the IEPMP sat with the stakeholder of power and energy sector yesterday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid presided over the meeting.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Secretary Power Division, Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Energy and Power Experts, senior officials, leaders from business apex bodies shared their ideas at the stakeholders meeting.

Taking part in the discussion Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus said we should not make any promise to any one, we should develop our policies in our own way as players are active, we need to understand our problem first and address them first.

"There is no way to be a romantic one, the world is moving fast, we don't know anything about the future technology or future fuel, we should be more cautious to make any definite promise in our master plan," Dr Kaikuas said.

"We are focusing on the "3E+S" concept, "3E" stands for ensuring 'Energy Security', 'Economic Efficiency', and 'Environment' while "S" stands for 'Safety' issues," Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain said.

On March 15 in 2021, government and JICA signed an agreement to complete the formulation of the integrated energy and power master plan, which is the first of its kind, by December 2022 under a completion contract of a timeframe of 30 months.

In the existing power system master plan (PSMP) 2016, about 60,000 MW of power generation was targeted by 2041 in which primary fuel mix set at 70 per cent coming from coal and gas while the remaining 30 per cent will be covered by liquid fuel, renewable, nuclear and other sources. However, the country had set a target to generate 10 per cent electricity from renewable sources by 2020, but it could not achieve over 3 per cent of it.









