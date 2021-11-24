Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char to start tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Rohingya relocation to Noakhali's Bhasan Char of Hatiya from Cox's Bazar is likely to start from Thursday. The Rohingyas will move to Bhasan Char from Teknaf and Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar through the ships of Bangladesh Navy.
According to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) officials, around 2,000 Rohingyas of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, sheltered at Teknaf will be relocated to the island of Hatiya from Cox's Bazar within this November.
The government was planning to relocate some 1,00,000 Rohingyas out of total 11 lakh enlisted living in the camps of Cox's Bazar district to the island. At the first phase of the relocation process, around 19,000 Rohingyas were relocated there.
With the fresh relocation process, relocation of the rest around 80,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char will be completed by the end of March next year, the officials claimed.
When contacted, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin on Tuesday told this correspondent, "Some 2,000 Rohingyas will be relocated to Bhasan Char
within this month. The authorities have already completed the relocation process."
The rest will be relocated there within March next year in phases, he added.
Echoing the secretary, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Moazzem Hossain said the Rohingyas will be taken to Chattogram by bus on Wednesday and they will stay there overnight. On Thursday they will start for Bhasan Char.


