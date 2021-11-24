Protesting students allegedly assaulted by BCL men in city

A group of students from Dhaka College have attacked the student protesters who have been demanding that they be allowed to avail a 50 per cent discount on bus fare.

The incident took place near the Science Laboratory intersection at around 1:30pm on Tuesday. The protests over the students' demand for bus fare concession have been ongoing for several days. Students from several educational institutions have taken part in the protests.

According to police, students from Ideal College, City College and Dhaka College blocked the Science Laboratory intersection around 12:30pm and began to chant slogans demanding that buses accept the student discount.

Witnesses said at around 1:30pm, when the agitating students were leaving the Science Lab intersection after ending their protest programme a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists reportedly attacked them with sticks and rods, leaving several students injured.

At that time, an agitating student was seen being dragged by the ruling party

activists inside the Dhaka College compound.

The protesting students allege that before the attack, BCL leaders and activists blamed them for vandalizing a motorcycle parked on the side of the road. They were attacked with sticks during the assault and several students were injured at that time. An injured student alleged that at the end of the programme, the agitating students were preparing to bring out a procession from the Science Lab to New Market. Leaders and activists of Dhaka College unit of Chhatra League attacked the procession alleging vandalism of motorcycles.

Students say after the first phase attack, when the students gathered at the corner of the Science Lab, BCL men attacked them again. They assaulted and beat up indiscriminately whoever they found on the road.

After the attack, they went inside Dhaka College chanting 'Joy Bangla', 'Joy Bangabandhu. Earlier, at around 12:30pm, students from different colleges in the city blocked the Science Lab intersection demanding half fare on public transports.

Agitating students said they also placed the same demand of half fare on public transport during the last road safety movement but it has not been implemented even after a long time.

"The administration is wasting time. Students have taken to the streets again to get their demands met," an elderly person crossing the intersection said.

Shaheen Shah Mahmud, ADC of New Market Zone, said, "A chaotic situation was created over the vandalism of a Dhaka College student's motorcycle. We calmed both parties down and sent them to their respective colleges." The situation is under control now, he added.

Students of different institutions under the banner of 'general students' gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the government demanding gazette notification to ensure half fare on all public transports.

If their demand is not met by this period, the protesters will again observe sit-in at Nilkhet area in the capital on November 25.







