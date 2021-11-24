Rate of ADP implementation increases in first 4 months

The rate of implementation of Annual Development Programme (ADP) has increased in the first four months of the current financial year as compared to the previous financial year.

During this period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the implementation rate of ADP was 12.79 percent. This rate has increased to 13.06 percent during the current fiscal year 2021-22.

This information was found in the progress report of the Department of Implementation Monito-ring and Evaluation (IMED). The report was released on Tuesday.

According to the AMED report, the ministries and

departments spent Tk 30,919 crore in July-October. In the last four months of the last financial year, this expenditure was Tk 26,453 crore. A total of Tk 236, 693 crore ADP is being implemented in the current financial year.

According to the report, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Statistics and Information Management Department, Bangladesh Public Service Commission, Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry of Security and Services and Ministry of Commerce ADP implementation is lagging behind in the first four months of the current fiscal year.

On the other hand, the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Cabinet Department, the Economic Relations Department, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment are leading the implementation of the ADP.

Besides, the Department of Local Government, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Food and Department of Technical and Madrasa Education are also in the forefront in implementing the ADP.









