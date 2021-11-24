Decision after examining legal issues: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq has assured pro-BNP lawyers of taking necessary steps over their demand to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to take advanced treatment abroad after scrutinizing the legal issues.

"The documents with the prayer of Khaleda Zia's family for her advanced treatment abroad are now in my hands. Giving priority on

the issue, we will take decision after scrutinizing all legal issues," he said while talking to media at his Secretariat office after meeting the pro-BNP lawyers on Tuesday.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of pro-BNP lawyers, led by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum Member Secretary Fazlur Rahman, met Anisul Huq at his office and submitted to him a memorandum, seeking the government's permission to send ailing Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment.

Former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali, Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) former President Jainul Abedin, former Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, former SCBA Secretary AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Khaleda Zia's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder were also in the delegation.

During the meeting with Anisul Huq, they explained the legal issues elaborately and argued that there is no legal obstruction for the government in allowing Khaleda to go abroad.

In the memorandum, the lawyers said the BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment in Coronary Care Unit of Evercare Hospital in a critical condition.

They said the specialist doctors who are treating her have already given an opinion to send her abroad for advanced treatment.

"We the lawyers are concerned over the deterioration of health condition of the country's three-time former Prime Minister...... We think it's urgent to allow her to go abroad for advanced treatment in a bid to save her life," Fazlur Rahman said.

He mentioned that the government released Khaleda as per Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with two conditions and the tenure of her release was extended thrice.

"She didn't violate any condition so far. The government can anytime make an arrangement for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad by issuing a fresh gazette notification without imposing any condition under Section 401(1) or issuing a new order under Subsection 6 of 401. In this case, there's no legal barrier," the lawyer said.

Under the circumstances, they hoped that the government would demonstrate its generosity by taking necessary steps for sending Khaleda abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that Khaleda Zia was released on humanitarian ground as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina granted her family members' prayer. There is no need to raise demand for her treatment abroad, if there is legal barrier.





Khaleda, a 76-year-old former Prime Minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

Her physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, critical cardiac, kidney ophthalmological and dental complications. The haemoglobin level in her blood has also dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, however, recently said the BNP chairperson first has to make a fresh application by going back to jail to go abroad for treatment.







