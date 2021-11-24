Infighting crippling AL in UP polls fray

Instead of the stiff competition the Awami League chairman candidates were supposed to face from BNP candidates in the Union Parishad (UP) elections, the ruling party nominated candidates are facing strong resistance from their own party rebel candidates.

The BNP has so far boycotted all local government elections as part of their anti government movement.

Meanwhile, a sizable number of party nominees have lost to the rebel candidates in the first two phases of the polls.

At least 40 people were killed in violence across the country in the second phase of the Union Parishad (UP) polls held on November 11 and most of the violence took place between the supporters of AL-backed and rebel candidates.

As a result, the ruling party now has to look after its own house and the party has started mass expulsion of party men for supporting rebels or being rebel candidates.

According to the party insiders, around 1,100 leaders and activists of the ruling party are taking part in the third phase of the UP polls on November 28 as independent candidates despite the strong warnings from the AL high-ups.

In the second phase the number of AL rebel candidates was around 700. AL recommended expulsion

of all party men who work in favour of party dissidents.

Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, met on November 19 this year at Ganabhaban with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The party President, Hasina, expressed annoyance at the violence centring the second phase of UP polls and emergence of party dissidents. She asked senior party leaders to prepare a list of rebel candidates and the party men who patronize them secretly, meeting sources said.

The issues came up at the meeting when organisational secretaries presented their reports highlighting party infighting over the UP polls.

The party chief warned, saying tough actions would be taken against the stalwarts of local politics and those who patronize rebel candidates.

Several members of ALCWC, who were present at the meeting, quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying, "Cleansing actions will be taken against the patrons of rebel or independent candidates. They will never get party nominations in future and will not be able to do politics with Awami League. They may be AL lawmakers or other stalwarts of the party, it does not matter to us."

Sheikh Hasina also said she will run the party dumping the rebels and their patrons.

Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said if anyone of the party sends names to the centre of the rebel candidates, who were violating party decisions or anyone cooperating with rebel candidates anywhere, actions will also be taken against them.

Actions will also be taken against those party men or even public representatives who will be found involved in supporting rebel candidates, he warned.

A total of 424 candidates with 'Boat' symbol have been defeated in the first and second phases of the UP elections across the country. At least 400 people lost to the rebel candidates of AL. Among them, several AL candidates also had their security money forfeited. Local MP-ministers and influential leaders were instrumental behind this 'sinking.' This is what has come up in the organizational reports to the Awami League.

The names of a dozen ministers-MPs working directly and indirectly against the 'Boat' symbol are on the table of the party President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. The list was handed over by the party's divisional organizing secretaries.

In this regard, several leaders of the AL have said that party President Sheikh Hasina got angry after seeing the list of MPs and ministers who contributed to the sinking of the 'Boat' in the polls.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for the Mymensingh division, said, "Since the tendency of turning rebel candidates is high these days so the party has also taken a rigid stand against them. Especially, the patrons of the rebels will have to pay the ultimate price along with the rebels themselves."

"We gave short notes in our reports about those who worked against party decisions and patronised rebels. We will submit the rest of the reports after the next phases of elections," he added.

AL Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, responsible for the Dhaka division, said, "Party president directed us to submit the list of rebel candidates and their posts in the party. She also asked to inform her about the local MPs, ministers and the influential leaders who secretly patronized the rebels."

"After getting the message from our leader Sheikh Hasina, we, the organizing secretaries, partially submitted our reports to her and hopefully we will submit all the reports very soon. In my division four to five MPs' names have come up," he added.

At the same time, AL has started mass expulsion from the party in several places across the country with the allegation of being a rebel candidate and their patrons.









