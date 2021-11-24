Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Home Front Page

Golden Jubilee Of Independence

Spl discussion in JS today

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Marking the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence a special discussion will be held today at Jatiya Sangsad (JS).
According to the parliament secretariat, prior to the special discussion, President M Abdul Hamid will deliver a commemorative speech on the occasion.
JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday told oarliament, President M Abdul Hamid
is expected to deliver a commemorative speech on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence at 3:00pm at the Jatiya Sangsad prior to the special discussion.
Members of the Parliament will take part in the special discussion maintaining health hygiene due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


