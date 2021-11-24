Spl discussion in JS today

Marking the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence a special discussion will be held today at Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

According to the parliament secretariat, prior to the special discussion, President M Abdul Hamid will deliver a commemorative speech on the occasion.

is expected to deliver a commemorative speech on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence at 3:00pm at the Jatiya Sangsad prior to the special discussion.

Members of the Parliament will take part in the special discussion maintaining health hygiene due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





