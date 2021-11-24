Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:08 PM
CMC reopens Nov 27, 30 students expelled for clashes

Ban on rallies, meetings to continue

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Nov 23: The classes of Chattogram Medical College (CMC) will resume from November 27 next.
The Academic Council in a meeting held on Tuesday took the decision of resuming the classes. The meeting further decided to expel 30 students for various terms.
The Acadmic Council meeting was presided over by the CMC Principal Dr Shahena Akhtar.
The CMC was closed for an indefinite period on November 1 for internal clashes of Bangladesh Chhatra League CMC unit on October 29 and 30.
Moreover, the investigation report of the probe committee has been discussed in the meeting. The report was submitted to
the Principal on Monday last.
Meanwhile, the authorities had constituted a five-member probe committee headed by Professor Motiar Rahman of the surgery department, to investigate the incident on November 1 last.
CMC Principal Shahena Akhtar told the Daily Observer that the ban of holding rallies and meetings on the campus would continue.
She also said that the hostels would remain closed till the situation of the campus is improved.
Meanwhile, the internal rivalries of Chattogram City Awami League have been making both Chattogram Medical College (CMC) and the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) premises tense repeatedly despite prohibition on student politics on the campus.
The CMC authorities have been forced to shut down the College several times.
The internal conflict in Chattogram City Awami League began when conflict between the City AL Secretary AJM Nasiruddin and the Deputy Education Minister Naufel.
The followers of former Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury now become the supporters of his son Deputy Education Minister Naufel.
They also locked in a factional clash on July 12 last when the Deputy Education Minister visited CMCH.
The rivalry between Mohiuddin Chowdhury and AJM Nasiruddin was a continuous problem for Chattogram Awami League.
Several supporters of both the factions had been killed in clashes during the last two decades.
After the death of Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the same rivalry has been continuing between AJM Nasiruddin and Mohiuddin's son Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel.
Meanwhile, the authorities of the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) closed it sine die following sporadic clashes between the two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, on October 30 last.


