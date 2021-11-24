Video
Bangavax gets BMRC nod for human trial

Globe Biotech to apply to DGDA for the test soon

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has given ethical approval to the human trial of Covid-19 vaccine Bangavax manufactured by Globe Biotech Ltd.
BMRC Director Prof Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter and said, "Globe Biotech has been approved for a phase-1 trial. They will conduct the trial as per the set conditions. The committee we have in this regard has given ethical approval to the trial. Now they will apply to the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA)."
Mohammad Mohiuddin, Senior Manager of Quality and Regulatory Department
of Globe Biotech, said we will now apply to the DGDA for conducting a human trial. Globe Biotech will start the experimental application in human body as soon as it gets the approval of the department. Asked when they will apply to the Drug Administration, he said, "We will apply as soon as possible. Once approved, we will go for  the human trial."
"The special feature of this vaccine is that effective antibodies have been found in a single dose in animal trials. The vaccine can be stored for up to one month at 4 degree Celsius and up to six months at minus 20 Celsius," he added.
Globe Biotech has been claiming that Bangavax is 100 per cent effective against all variants of coronavirus, including the highly contagious Delta. The company claims that the results of experiments performed on monkeys (animal trials) have shown evidence of its effectiveness.


