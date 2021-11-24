Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Miscellaneous

Country to start vaccine production next yr: Salman

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday said Covid-19 vaccine production will start in the country next year.
He made the remarks at the Meet the Reporters programme organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha in the capital on Tuesday. Salman F Rahman said, "We are the first to import vaccines from India at the lowest prices. As a result of the courageous initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have been vaccinated faster than any other countries in the world."



