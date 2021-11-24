Video
Court orders confiscation of properties of Kanak, Maj(Retd) Delwar

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the properties of fugitive controversial journalist Kanak Sarwar and Major (retd) Delwar Hossain in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Judge Ash Sams Jaglul Hossain of Cyber Tribunal passed the order following a prosecution prayer.
The court also set December 13 to submit a report in this regard.
According to the case, Kanak and Delwar are accused of spreading false, defamatory, instigating and motivated information through digital platforms against many important personalities and institutions of the country.


