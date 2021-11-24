Video
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021
Appeal for help

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff correspondent

Appeal for help

Appeal for help

Sharif Rifatuzzaman, aged 13, has been suffering from serious brain damage. His condition is described as hydrocephalus in which fluid from the brain and spinal cord accumulates in the brain and gradually interferes with the function of the brain.
Due to slow enlargement and subsequent pressure on his bran's membrane, Rifat is gradually losing control over his organs. He is already unable to control his urination and defecation. Such a condition often forces the hugely cheerful child to remain lying on the bed for several hours.
He has been suffering from partial visual impairment since the age of only 11 months. He is also physically impaired.
Rifat's parents have appealed for financial help to cover the expenses of Rifat's surgery. Any generous and kind help can be sent to the victim's father's bank account number; 106.103.231968, account name: Sharif Arifuzzaman, Dutch Bangla Bank Limited.



