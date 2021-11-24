Video
Youth held with gold worth TK 2.40cr in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: Customs intelligence officials seized 26 gold bars and other gold items weighing 4.1 kilogram from a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shah Amanat International Airport in the city on Tuesday.
Customs officials arrested youth Mohammad Sohel, 27, at the airport upon his arrival from Dubai for allegedly attempting to smuggle the said gold worth about Taka 2.40 crore. Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, manager of the airport said based on secrete information a customs team intercepted Sohel at the airport with gold items.    -BSS


