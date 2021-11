Obituary

Fatema Begum, wife of Akidul Islam, a retired government officer, has been suffering from various dieses including pneumonia. She was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka.





















Fatema Begum, the elder sister of Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) of Bangladesh Open University Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, died on Saturday. She was 75. She left behind five sons, two daughters and host of well-wishers to mourn her death.Fatema Begum, wife of Akidul Islam, a retired government officer, has been suffering from various dieses including pneumonia. She was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka.