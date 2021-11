Journo Shamim Mashraki dies

He was 55. Shamim Mashraki, also a former leader of Dhaka Sub-Editors Council, left behind his wife, only son and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. -BSS









Shamim Mashraki, advisory Editor of the districtnews24 and permanent member of Jatiya Press Club, died of a heart attack at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning.He was 55. Shamim Mashraki, also a former leader of Dhaka Sub-Editors Council, left behind his wife, only son and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. -BSS