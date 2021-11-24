Lack of proper bridges makes Fulbaria dwellers suffer

This daily is almost regularly running reports on bridges and culverts in ramshackle condition posing serious threat to safe and convenient travelling in many parts of the country.



One such report, recently published in our Countryside page cannot but trigger our extreme concern. At least 7 bridges made of bamboo and wood on Banidaha and Neelkamal Rivers in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram district have turned almost unusable and risky causing immense suffering to as many as 1 lakh people of 50 villages.



Almost about to collapse Intul Ghat Bridge and Naibul Ghat Bridge on Banidaha River are merely standing as glaring examples of utter neglect. Local authorities have manifestly turned a blind eye to ensure their renovation and maintenance.



Thousands of people are risking their lives every day over these bridges that connect Boalmari, Uttar Shimulbari, Kishamat Shimulbari, Nawadanga, Shalmari, Taluk Shimulbari, Kharuar Char, Gorokmandal, Char-Gorokmandalm, Pachwim and Purba Fulmati and Jhaokuti villages of the upazila. In case of emergency, villagers of either banks of Banidaha River have to make 10 to 12 km detour journey to reach Balarhat Bazar and Fulbari Sadar.



Reportedly, almost all these bamboo and wooden bridges were developed through a private initiative of villagers as the demand for proper bridges only fell into authority's deaf ears for the last 40 years. But these lightly built bridges failing to withstand flood and often collapses, requiring regular repair every year.



These bridges are not mega projects and not in any manner compared to properly built bridges. But in terms of meeting the commuting needs, importance of these bamboo and wooden bridges are no less at all.



We think these dilapidated bridges of Fulbari Upazila reflect the miserable rural communication system of the entire country. Many brick built bridges turning into death traps across the country do the round in the media. The precarious states of these bridges only highlight the poor state of our local administrations and a sad reality of rural communications infrastructure.



Natural calamities such as floods, heavy rains or change of river courses cause significant damage to these bridges made of indigenous materials. On various occasions we come to learn from the media about the construction of bridges with substandard materials despite sufficient allocation of funds. Moreover, local MPs and political leaders have often been alleged to indulge in corruption.



We make an urgent call to the local administrative authorities of Fulbari Upazila to take up urgent repairing and maintenance works as quickly as possible, so to prevent easily avoidable disasters. But in order to efficiently address the commuting woes of Fulbari inhabitants, we are drawing urgent attention of the local MP. He must hammer down the issue in the parliament, and seek government support to build proper bridges in his locality.