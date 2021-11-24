Video
Letter To the Editor

People of capital face public toilet crisis

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

Dear Sir
Residents of the capital are not comfortable with public toilets. We wonder how a matter of public importance, such as the toilet, escapes the attention of the authorities year after year.

The people of the capital have to stay out of the house for various activities during most of the day. When you go out of the house, there are many problems due to the crisis of public toilets. In this case, women, children and the disabled suffer the most. It is not that public toilets are not being set up in the capital. But they are less than the need. Again, most of the public toilets are unusable. Due to poor management these are not able to provide the desired service.

The number of standard public toilets should be increased. In particular, the required number of public toilets should be set up in densely populated areas and in places where large numbers of people congregate. Besides, the existing public toilets need to be renovated.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



