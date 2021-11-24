

ICT and Bangladesh



The way in which ICT can be a powerful means of implementing change are speed and scale of uptake; reduced deployment costs; growth in public awareness; delivery of innovation, connectivity, productivity and efficiency gains across sectors and rapid upgrade rates. ICT is almost regularly opening new windows of innovation in trade and commerce.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognizes that the spread of information and communication technology (ICTs) and global interconnectedness has great potential to accelerate human progress, bridge the digital divide and develop knowledge based societies. Information and Communication Technology includes products that store, process, transmit, convert, duplicate, or receive electronic information. Electronic textbooks, instructional software, email, chat, and distance learning programs are also examples of ICT.



Focused on sustainability, a book published by the ICT department, Bangladesh addresses strategic approaches to cope with a range of climatic, environmental, cyber-security threats and other global risks, and aims to promote prosperity and economic growth. Furthermore, it explores how the adoption of new technologies, and collective action based upon a strategic behavioral theory of new leadership, can be applied when responding to specific sets of conditions that allow for the proposed strategies to cope with risks.



The ICT division of Bangladesh has done lots of work during the incumbent government's tenure like Bangobandhu's Birth Centenary celebration. For the building of Sonar Bangla, ICT plays an important role in Bangladesh. The ICTD, information and communication department, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park authority, Bangladesh Computer Council, Digital Security Agency and Electronic signature authority are working.



Besides all those departments that aspire to innovation are (a2i) also working with ICTD. Without these two individual companies also working under ICTD are Bangladesh Data Center ltd and Startup Bangladesh ltd. Government wants to ensure knowledge based economy and justice through ICT. For all those reasons and the development of the ICT industry different aspects of ICT will be developed by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC). For the storage of Bangladesh government data, the ICT division developed Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL).



ICTD gets lots of awards and prizes including WSIS Prizes 2020, United Nation public service award 2020, Global ICT excellence award 2020, and WITSA Chairman Award 2019for contribution in the development sector. ICTD bagged most prestigious award WSIS forsix times in the year 2015 for National Information Batayon; in the year 2016 "Sheba prodan shohozi koron- SPS","Shikkhok Batayon ; Krishok Janala", for environment odhidoptor" online charpotro".



For the development of e recruitment system, ICT got Open Group Kochi Awards 2019. In recognition of her immense contribution to the ICT sector, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been awarded the SDG Progress Award at the Ninth Annual International Conference of the United Nations Sustainable Development solutions network in New York on September 21, 2021. For Bangobandhu's Birth Centenary celebration there is a competition where they give 100 awards, 37 of which went to women. Under this celebration ICT division took 29 initiatives to make 100+ techniques successful.



During COVID-19, the government provided aid to 50 lakh families through mobile banking system. ICTD developed in total 6750 digital sub centres to ensure citizen facilities are available much more easily. The government even developed the "Mygov" app where they facilitated 334 services for people. ICTD will develop 64 Sheikh Kamal IT training and incubation centres. Besides, the government will also develop more than 5000 digital labs soon.



Taking the initiative like "Amar Gram Amar Shohor" ICTD fulfilled the fiber optical connective network in 3800 union. Even in the year of 2016, the government invested 4000 crore taka for the development of Startup. The ICT department created Startup Bangladesh to scale up the startup of Bangladesh. In 2020 for Bangobandhu's Birth Centenary they created the Bangobandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) program.



The goals of Digital Bangladesh are in association with the SDG goals and have been translated into digital-Bangladesh initiatives to promote the eradication of poverty, improve access to health and education services, ensure food security, and provide even handed services for all. Especially goal number 9 and 17 are very much integrated with ICT and Digital Bangladesh. For all those issues 4554 unions became digital. 388 upazila digital centres, 61 zilla digital centers, 325 pouroshova digital centres and 407 city digital centres were established for digital Bangladesh. From all those places citizens get 116 types of facilities of digital Bangladesh.



With the use of ICT and SDG, government creates some things like The digital centres for empowering women to be self-dependent; e-nothi for Establishing transparent, Accountable e-governance; Digital finance for Bringing banking to doorsteps of the poor; Apprenticeship programme for Transforming young women into Breadwinners; Call center 333 for quick remedy for social problems; Teacher's portal: A powerful tool for reforming teacher development, Use of digital signatures; She power project for Sustainable development for women through ICT (Women Empowerment) ;E-recruitment system for Empowerment of persons with disabilities through ICT.



Finally ICT also took the next twenty years' plan for the development of Bangladesh ICT industry.

The writer is a young

policy thinker







