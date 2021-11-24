

A canvas for the colours of childhood



On November 20, 1954, the United Nations initiated Universal Children's Day, promoting international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide and improving children's welfare. It is on the same day that--in 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the "Declaration of the Rights of the Child," and in 1989, the Assembly adopted the "Convention on the Rights of the Child."



Talking about parenting, positive reinforcement is essential for a well brought up child. By well-brought-up, it doesn't only mean well mannered, but also someone who can grow into a responsible adult with balanced mental health. Positive reinforcement, in terms of parenting, is the idea of following up good actions with rewards, preferably motivational. Materialistic rewards can often backfire by teaching them that it is okay to be transactional. Simply saying "I am proud of you" or "You did great" goes a long way in improving a child's mental health, self-esteem, and self-confidence. Aggressive or apprehensive parenting, on the other hand, may give rise to rebellious children.



Also, it is equally important to teach children through actions because, in that way, they will follow and remember. Only commanding them what to do might raise a hundred "What ifs" in their minds, which might then lead to unpleasing consequences since children tend to be curious by their very nature. They should also know that making mistakes is okay, and learning to apologize nicely is important. This allows them to learn to be nicer towards themselves and others.



Child development takes place in various social and psychological phases. Children follow behavioural patterns, making the behaviour of the surrounding people very crucial to the child's development. Children also have the most colourful imaginations. With their limitless imagination, they can turn cloth into a cape and pillows into a tent. What we initially recognize as "creativity" in children often teaches them to think critically and enhance their problem-solving skills. As parents or guardians, it is all our responsibility to protect their imagination.



Many children of this era have taken over the world by being responsible for key roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment. These children do not hesitate to voice their support towards others, especially to all the children who are unschooled, unprotected, and uprooted.



"I must say to the leaders of the world: They are not helping enough to stop the war in Syria and to help the children. Many children are dying", said Bana Alabed, a now 12-year-old Syrian child, who became famous for exposing the gruesome lives of children in war-torn Aleppo at only her 7. Another such activist is Marley Dias, who founded the #1000blackgirlbooks campaign at the age of 11, as her efforts towards advocating diverse representation. Meghan Markle, with her imaginative ideas, took down a discriminative ad at the age of only 11. The world possesses many such gems who deserve all the exposure on the occasion of Universal Children's Day. UNICEF had especially arranged programs to exhibit these children on November 20, 2017. This is how impactful child imaginations and ideas can be.



The world can be said to be better when children would not have to be buried under any lingering issue left unaccounted by the predecessors. To help every child grow up into a responsible adult, our utmost attention must be garnered to their mental health. Responsible and considerate parenting and teaching practices weigh the most towards improving their mental health.



In Bangladesh, Schools like DPS STS School have been putting extra effort towards the mental health of their students, nurturing them into happier adults. As part of observing the "Universal Children's Day 2020" it provided a platform for students to voice their opinions through videos, showcasing their drive to improve the world. Such arrangements showcase that, alongside all the amazing children worldwide, the Bangladeshi children are also capable of creating wonderful examples of benevolence and compassionate coexistence.



It is important to let the children be themselves and never undermine their growth prospects. They are delicate and volatile and are very much susceptible to any change of behaviour. Hence, they need to be introduced to empathy and self-love. Their wishes need to be treated with as much importance as that of adults. Let them make mistakes. Teach them right and wrong with compassion and not aggression. Even if all that creates a mess, it can be cleaned up. A happy, empathetic, imaginative, and creative human is growing up--and that is what matters most!

Dr Shivananda CS, Principal

of DPS STS School











�You all are the future of our country"--a very commonly heard phrase throughout childhood and youth. Children are, in fact, drivers of a better future for any nation, befalling greater responsibilities on parents. Hence, it is rather a necessity than a choice to provide children with the utmost care, paired with proper parenting techniques.On November 20, 1954, the United Nations initiated Universal Children's Day, promoting international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide and improving children's welfare. It is on the same day that--in 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the "Declaration of the Rights of the Child," and in 1989, the Assembly adopted the "Convention on the Rights of the Child."Talking about parenting, positive reinforcement is essential for a well brought up child. By well-brought-up, it doesn't only mean well mannered, but also someone who can grow into a responsible adult with balanced mental health. Positive reinforcement, in terms of parenting, is the idea of following up good actions with rewards, preferably motivational. Materialistic rewards can often backfire by teaching them that it is okay to be transactional. Simply saying "I am proud of you" or "You did great" goes a long way in improving a child's mental health, self-esteem, and self-confidence. Aggressive or apprehensive parenting, on the other hand, may give rise to rebellious children.Also, it is equally important to teach children through actions because, in that way, they will follow and remember. Only commanding them what to do might raise a hundred "What ifs" in their minds, which might then lead to unpleasing consequences since children tend to be curious by their very nature. They should also know that making mistakes is okay, and learning to apologize nicely is important. This allows them to learn to be nicer towards themselves and others.Child development takes place in various social and psychological phases. Children follow behavioural patterns, making the behaviour of the surrounding people very crucial to the child's development. Children also have the most colourful imaginations. With their limitless imagination, they can turn cloth into a cape and pillows into a tent. What we initially recognize as "creativity" in children often teaches them to think critically and enhance their problem-solving skills. As parents or guardians, it is all our responsibility to protect their imagination.Many children of this era have taken over the world by being responsible for key roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment. These children do not hesitate to voice their support towards others, especially to all the children who are unschooled, unprotected, and uprooted."I must say to the leaders of the world: They are not helping enough to stop the war in Syria and to help the children. Many children are dying", said Bana Alabed, a now 12-year-old Syrian child, who became famous for exposing the gruesome lives of children in war-torn Aleppo at only her 7. Another such activist is Marley Dias, who founded the #1000blackgirlbooks campaign at the age of 11, as her efforts towards advocating diverse representation. Meghan Markle, with her imaginative ideas, took down a discriminative ad at the age of only 11. The world possesses many such gems who deserve all the exposure on the occasion of Universal Children's Day. UNICEF had especially arranged programs to exhibit these children on November 20, 2017. This is how impactful child imaginations and ideas can be.The world can be said to be better when children would not have to be buried under any lingering issue left unaccounted by the predecessors. To help every child grow up into a responsible adult, our utmost attention must be garnered to their mental health. Responsible and considerate parenting and teaching practices weigh the most towards improving their mental health.In Bangladesh, Schools like DPS STS School have been putting extra effort towards the mental health of their students, nurturing them into happier adults. As part of observing the "Universal Children's Day 2020" it provided a platform for students to voice their opinions through videos, showcasing their drive to improve the world. Such arrangements showcase that, alongside all the amazing children worldwide, the Bangladeshi children are also capable of creating wonderful examples of benevolence and compassionate coexistence.It is important to let the children be themselves and never undermine their growth prospects. They are delicate and volatile and are very much susceptible to any change of behaviour. Hence, they need to be introduced to empathy and self-love. Their wishes need to be treated with as much importance as that of adults. Let them make mistakes. Teach them right and wrong with compassion and not aggression. Even if all that creates a mess, it can be cleaned up. A happy, empathetic, imaginative, and creative human is growing up--and that is what matters most!Dr Shivananda CS, Principalof DPS STS School