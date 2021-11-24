

Is there any way out from chaos and confusion?



To survive with their families including parents, siblings and children amid the rising inflation, the people are passing through a tough time. Some of them now have to crowd regularly around government--run few mobile outlets, to procure commodities at a so-called affordable price. Commodities now being sold at the subsidised outlets are actually much pricier compared to the prices of the last year. But many of the customers are often deprived of the opportunities of buying government subsidised commodities due to growing rush of consumers who can afford least to buy from city kitchen markets.



Daily essentials are sold at cut throat price in the kitchen markets forcing the common people to shorten their shopping lists. People now have to pay exorbitant price if they buy any agricultural or industrial product. Most people are in hardship not only with the food price but also with rising cost of transportation, that began after the diesel price hike early this month. Buses, cars, CNG three-wheelers, trucks and even gas-driven transports also started realising higher fares.



The chaos erupts almost everyday as the transport operators realize fare of Tk 15 to Tk 20 from passengers against the government approved fare of Tk 10 per kilo, fixed after rising the fair by some 27 per cent in the wake of the diesel price hike by 23 per cent effective from November 4 last. Quarrel between passengers and the transport operators over the new fares in running public vehicles has become a common scene. It seems that there is nobody to come forward to rescue the passengers and transport users from the greedy transport operators, who are exploiting the people unabated following the hike of diesel price by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association (BPWA) alleged that the government has sided with the transport owners and accordingly started ignoring suffering of the passengers in the hands of transport operators and owners, most of whom are heavily linked with the government as leaders and activists of the ruling party. BPWA leaders at a recent press conference alleged that 90 percent of the buses in Dhaka and Chattogram do not obey the government fare chart. The government chart fixed Tk1.80 per kilometre for long-haul buses but those are charging Tk3 per km.



Accordingly the CNG-run three wheelers and even the manual Rickshaw pullers have also started realizing higher fares from the passengers. Meanwhile fares have also increased by operators of water transports, trucks, lorries and trailers have also increased, though some of these transports do not use diesel as fuel. Though no strong street protests was staged by political parties, students clashed with transport workers and threw brickbats at the buses, shattering windows of at least five buses at the Science Lab and the Farmgate areas on Sunday.



The higher transportation cost along with high prices of essentials has further curtailed buying capacity of the fixed and lower income group of the people as fish, meat, chickens rice, flour, vegetables, edible oil, sugar, lentil, etc become exorbitant over the past months. Though Bangladesh has made spectacular progress with its economic and infrastructural development, the financial benefit was actually shared and enjoyed by, traders, manufacturers and investors, high government and company officials. General people and the lower class employees had no much change of their lots. Besides regular payment and some government tips time to time, their overall financial position has not seen any much change, amid the so called economic development of the country.



However, the overall economic benefits seemed to have reached to all irrespective of their social strata in minimal proportions, which is apparent in their life style. The current living standard of the general people is much better than some 20 years ago. The financial capacity of all the section of the people increased in proportions, which is however, not equal among the traders, investors, professionals, workers, vendors and in general people.



So the benefits of the recent economic progress are yet to be enjoyed equally by all strata of the society. Accordingly despite the so called economic prosperity and infrastructural development, every section of the society does not possess the equal economic power. So, the rise in commodity prices hurt many, especially those who are yet to share the benefit of the economic and infrastructural developments in the country.



The time has come when the government should give attention to reach benefits of the national development to the different strata of social life, by engaging more people in different economic activities. Many people of the middle class and the poorer section of the society are in much hardship in the wake of exorbitant prices, which are also making all other relevant services gradually costly. As the commodities have become costly, the food and beverage prices are also started to rise in the roadside makeshift hotels, restaurants, and kiosks.



Prices of the country's staple, rice has remained high despite higher imports in recent months as well as a record stock in government warehouses. The imports increased in both the private and public sectors as the government lowered import duty to keep prices stable in the market. During the period the rice prices in the international market was also a bit lower, encouraging importers to procure rice from abroad.



Despite the higher imports and replenished government stocks of over 15 lakh tonnes, the retail price of coarse rice, rose to Tk 48 per kg last week against Tk 43 per Kg in May, according to the Department of Agricultural Marketing. Between July and November some 8 lakh tonnes of rice were imported, compared to zero imports in the same period last fiscal year. Of the quantity, some 5 lakh tonnes were imported by the government and 3 lakh tonnes by the private sector.



Prices started rising last year following depletion of the food stock at state-run warehouses, as the relevant authorities were somewhat callous about their responsibilities. As the market situation turned volatile with higher prices the government cut the import duty to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent to encourage imports. As a result, rice imports went up to around 13.60 lakh tonnes by June last.



However, food prices are still volatile in the domestic market, as the government authorities and the watchdogs are failing to control and monitor the market. So despite all the facilities to import, procure, stock and distribution of the stable, prices are still going exorbitant. Concerned circles think that the government must come forward to ameliorate the economic sufferings of the people, caused by some wrong policies and callousness of the relevant authorities.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







