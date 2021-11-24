Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM



Md Moniruzzaman

He joined Sonali Bank Limited as senior office (Financial Analyst) in 1995 after securing masters from University of Dhaka in 1991.

He served as branch manager at different important branches in Dhaka including Supreme Court Branch, WAPDA Branch, Uttara Model Town Branch and head of different divisions of bank's head office in his long 26 years of banking career.

He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues in home and abroad. Md Moniruzzaman visited different countries including Thailand, Malaysia and India. He is a diplomat associate of Institute of Bankers Bangladesh. Md Moniruzzaman has been promoted to the post of General Manager of the country's largest stated owned Sonali Bank Ltd. Prior to his new appointment, he served as the General Manager (In-charge) at Bank's head office, says a press release.He joined Sonali Bank Limited as senior office (Financial Analyst) in 1995 after securing masters from University of Dhaka in 1991.He served as branch manager at different important branches in Dhaka including Supreme Court Branch, WAPDA Branch, Uttara Model Town Branch and head of different divisions of bank's head office in his long 26 years of banking career.He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues in home and abroad. Md Moniruzzaman visited different countries including Thailand, Malaysia and India. He is a diplomat associate of Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.