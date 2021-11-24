

UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance

Under the MoU, Mastercard Titanium and Visa Platinum Cardholders of LankaBangla Finance Ltd can access UCB Imperial Airport Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka from 1st December 2021.

Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director of United Commercial Bank Limited and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior Officials of both the organisations were present at the event.









