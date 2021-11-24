Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its direct flights on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route from December 2. The national flag carrier will operate commercial flights on the route on Thursdays and Sundays, according to a Biman press release.

The flights are scheduled to leave Dhaka for Bangkok every Thursday and Sunday at 11.30am (Local time) and return from Bangkok to Dhaka on the same weekdays at 04.15pm (Local time).

Recently Thai government has decided to allow the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into its territory.

The national flag carrier suspended flights operations on Dhaka-Bangkok route in March 2020 in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.









