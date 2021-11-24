Video
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh and the Maldives have agreed to establish a direct shipping line with Chattogram as Malé is keen to enhance connectivity and bilateral trade between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issue when they had a meeting with visiting Vice President of the Maldives Faisal Naseem at a city hotel on Monday evening.
The Vice President of the Maldives is accompanied by two Cabinet Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of the Maldives.
The Bangladesh Foreign Minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Dr Momen assured the Maldives of extending necessary assistance in providing medical education, training and skill development in various areas of the Maldives.
He stated that Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy.
The Maldives side expressed keen interest to recruit specialized professionals and medical doctors from Bangladesh.
Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, discussed ways and means for further strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues.
Dr Momen stated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to the Maldives which are rooted in shared religion, culture and values.
He recalled that the state visit of the President of the Maldives on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh on 17-19 March 2021 had contributed to advancing Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations to a great extent.
Dr Momen thanked the government of the Maldives through the Vice President for the gift of 2,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines for the people of Bangladesh.
Earlier, Faisal paid tribute to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhanmondi, Dhaka with a floral wreath.
Faisal Naseem arrived here on Monday on a three-day official visit.
He is expected to meet President Abdul Hamid and a few cabinet ministers during the visit.     -UNB


