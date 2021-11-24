Video
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

A nine-member delegation of ICC Bangladesh (ICCB) , led by its President Mahbubur Rahman, left Dhaka for Dubai to attend the ICC's 12th World Chambers Congress.
The World Chambers Congress (WCC) is the premier event of its kind bringing together chamber, business and government figures alike, according to a statement.
The three-day-long 12th World Chambers Congress of ICC and World Chambers Federation (WCF) organized jointly by Dubai Chamber began in Dubai on Tuesday with the theme 'Generation Next: Chambers 4.0.'
The 12th WCC is gearing up to be a world-class event bringing together some of the best minds in chambers, governments and businesses to explore how chambers are leveraging advanced technologies to achieve their goals.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman, has been invited as a speaker in the congress. Besides ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman, the delegation also includes Purbani Group Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Evince Group Managing Director Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Mir Akhter Hossain Limited Managing Director Mir Nasir Hossain, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Uttara Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director Matiur Rahman, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Member Md Salauddin Yousuf and ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman. The delegation is expected to return to Dhaka on November 27.


