Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services

Global cloud communications platform provider, Infobip has recently inked an agreement with MetLife Bangladesh, to further strengthen the insurer's digital communications and servicing capabilities.

Omnichannel communication solutions enable organizations to utilize cloud and AI based technology to provide customers wide range of connectivity options including WhatsApp, Viber, SMS, Voice, Email and other innovative solutions to stay connected and receive important service information.

The two organizations signed the agreement at the head office of MetLife Bangladesh in presence of ASM Wasi Noman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Information Officer of MetLife Bangladesh and Rahad Hossain, Country Manager of Infobip Bangladesh and officials from both organizations.

Harsha Solanki, Managing Director of Infobip (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal) commented on this partnership saying, "We look forward to empowering organizations to deliver connected customer experiences that accelerate growth and loyalty through deeper customer insights and personalized messaging over their most preferred channels".

Over the past few years, financial services have evolved at breakneck speed with a surge in demand for consumer-driven omnichannel services. Today the consumer has more options in the way they transact with financial institutions than ever before.

On the other hand, financial institutions are bridging the online/offline divide by improving the overall customer experience with a digital-first approach. So, whether one uses an online app or go physically to the branch, personalized customer service is key to the betterment of every financial service across any channel.





















