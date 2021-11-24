

Bangladesh Finance authorised capital increased to Tk 600cr

The special general meeting was held at the virtual platform. The President of the meeting was the company's vice-chairman and independent director Iqbal-U-Ahmed.

Also present at the meeting were Independent Director Md. Roknuzzaman, Director- Gias Uddin Ahmed, Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Mrs. Shahnaz Rashid, Imtiaz Yusuf, Ihtiaj Yusuf and Managing Director and Chief Executive, Md. Kaiser Hamid. Munshi Abu Naeem ACS, Company Secretary, Bangladesh Finance was in charge of conducting the event.

Furthermore HM Enam and Co. Chartered Accountant's Managing Partner Md. Enamul Hasan FCA were responsible to observe the whole event and to ensure the impartiality of the voting results.

At the beginning of the program tributes were paid and prayers offered for the forgiveness of the departed soul of the late Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founding chairman of Bangladesh Finance.

Later, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company Md. Kaiser Hamid told the shareholders that the initial decision to increase the authorized capital of the company from Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore was taken at the 239th board meeting of Bangladesh Finance Limited.

After making an application to the Central Bank of Bangladesh in this regard they received a positive response on 13th September. Today's meeting has been called to announce that.



















The authorized capital of Bangladesh Finance Limited has been increased from Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore. On Tuesday at the tenth special general meeting of the company at its head office in Dilkusha, Dhaka, the higher capital of the company at Tk. 600 crore was approved, says a press release.The special general meeting was held at the virtual platform. The President of the meeting was the company's vice-chairman and independent director Iqbal-U-Ahmed.Also present at the meeting were Independent Director Md. Roknuzzaman, Director- Gias Uddin Ahmed, Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Mrs. Shahnaz Rashid, Imtiaz Yusuf, Ihtiaj Yusuf and Managing Director and Chief Executive, Md. Kaiser Hamid. Munshi Abu Naeem ACS, Company Secretary, Bangladesh Finance was in charge of conducting the event.Furthermore HM Enam and Co. Chartered Accountant's Managing Partner Md. Enamul Hasan FCA were responsible to observe the whole event and to ensure the impartiality of the voting results.At the beginning of the program tributes were paid and prayers offered for the forgiveness of the departed soul of the late Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founding chairman of Bangladesh Finance.Later, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company Md. Kaiser Hamid told the shareholders that the initial decision to increase the authorized capital of the company from Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore was taken at the 239th board meeting of Bangladesh Finance Limited.After making an application to the Central Bank of Bangladesh in this regard they received a positive response on 13th September. Today's meeting has been called to announce that.