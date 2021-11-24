Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance authorised capital increased to Tk 600cr

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance authorised capital increased to Tk 600cr

Bangladesh Finance authorised capital increased to Tk 600cr

The authorized capital of Bangladesh Finance Limited has been increased from   Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore. On Tuesday at the tenth special general meeting of the company at its head office in Dilkusha, Dhaka, the higher capital of the company at Tk. 600 crore was approved, says a press release.
The special general meeting was held at the virtual platform. The President of     the meeting was the company's vice-chairman and independent director Iqbal-U-Ahmed.
Also present at the meeting were Independent Director Md. Roknuzzaman, Director- Gias Uddin Ahmed, Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Mrs. Shahnaz Rashid, Imtiaz Yusuf, Ihtiaj Yusuf and Managing Director and Chief Executive, Md. Kaiser Hamid. Munshi Abu Naeem ACS, Company Secretary, Bangladesh Finance was in charge of conducting the event.
Furthermore HM Enam and Co. Chartered Accountant's Managing Partner Md. Enamul Hasan FCA were responsible to observe the whole event and to ensure the impartiality of the voting results.
At the beginning of the program tributes were paid and prayers offered for the forgiveness of the departed soul of the late Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founding chairman of Bangladesh Finance.
Later, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company Md. Kaiser Hamid told the shareholders that the initial decision to increase the authorized capital of the company from Tk 200 crore to Tk 600 crore was taken at the 239th board meeting of Bangladesh Finance Limited.
After making an application to the Central Bank of Bangladesh in this regard they received a positive response on 13th September. Today's meeting has been called to announce that.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM
UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance
BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services
Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai
MFS cash-in hit record high at Tk 19,777cr in Sept
Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft