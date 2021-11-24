ISHO to deliver products on the same day the order placed

ISHO, the country's leading furniture and lifestyle brand, is currently running a campaign called 'Small Things Matter' which will go on till Sunday next.

This is set to be one of the most ambitious campaigns of the company so far, as ISHO aims to deliver products to customers on the same day as they have been ordered, says a press release.

This convenient offer is only applicable for select products, and for purchases that are made before 3 pm. During the campaign, customers can expect their chosen products to be delivered on the same day. The campaign also extends to ensure that purchases made after 3 pm are delivered within 24 hours.

The Small Things Matter campaign enables customers to choose from a range of products that include center tables, arm chairs, lounge chairs to various accessories like trays, vases, mugs, and so on.

At ISHO, we believe that it is always the small things that make a difference in our lives. As far as shopping goes, there's no better satisfaction than getting your desired products on the same day of your purchase. A more subtle aim of this campaign is to help you buy a surprise gift for your loved ones, which will surely put a smile on their face. You can get a quick mug for your helpful co-worker, a comfy armchair for your dad's cozy nook, an exquisite vase for your unsuspecting partner, or even a cushion tray for that lazy but adoring friend, there's so much more! You can have a lot of fun with this campaign, and make the small things in your relationships stand out.

Log?onto?www.isho.com and check out the select products under the 'Small Things Matter' tab.





