Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISHO to deliver products on the same day the order placed

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

ISHO, the country's leading furniture and lifestyle brand, is currently running a campaign called 'Small Things Matter' which will go on till Sunday next.
This is set to be one of the most ambitious campaigns of the company so far, as ISHO aims to deliver products to customers on the same day as they have been ordered, says a press release.
This convenient offer is only applicable for select products, and for purchases that are made before 3 pm. During the campaign, customers can expect their chosen products to be delivered on the same day. The campaign also extends to ensure that purchases made after 3 pm are delivered within 24 hours.
The Small Things Matter campaign enables customers to choose from a range of products that include center tables, arm chairs, lounge chairs to various accessories like trays, vases, mugs, and so on.
At ISHO, we believe that it is always the small things that make a difference in our lives. As far as shopping goes, there's no better satisfaction than getting your desired products on the same day of your purchase. A more subtle aim of this campaign is to help you buy a surprise gift for your loved ones, which will surely put a smile on their face. You can get a quick mug for your helpful co-worker, a comfy armchair for your dad's cozy nook, an exquisite vase for your unsuspecting partner, or even a cushion tray for that lazy but adoring friend, there's so much more! You can have a lot of fun with this campaign, and make the small things in your relationships stand out.
Log?onto?www.isho.com and check out the select products under the 'Small Things Matter' tab.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM
UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance
BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services
Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai
MFS cash-in hit record high at Tk 19,777cr in Sept
Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft