

UN, FBCCI to improve working environment in industry

Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said this while meeting with FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI in the city on Monday, said a press release.

He said Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms.

The United Nations wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry, he added.

He mentioned that that goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That's why the United Nations is keen to work with the country's top business body.

He also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.

The ILO Country Director thanked the FBCCI President for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee, he added.

Tuomo Poutiainen thought that it would be easier to improve the labor sector in Bangladesh if the FBCCI, along with the Bangladesh Employers Federation, the organization representing the private sector in ILO Bangladesh, was sidelined.

At that time, the president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF), Ardashir Kabir proposed to form two working groups in the two respective trade bodies.

The groups will jointly review and finalize the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added.

Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the initiative taken by the United Nations through the ILO.

He said 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and BIDA who will initially inspect 500 factories.

The FBCCI president said that the FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added. -BSS









The United Nations (UN) has expressed it keenness to work with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to improve the working environment of the industry.Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said this while meeting with FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI in the city on Monday, said a press release.He said Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms.The United Nations wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry, he added.He mentioned that that goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That's why the United Nations is keen to work with the country's top business body.He also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.The ILO Country Director thanked the FBCCI President for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee, he added.Tuomo Poutiainen thought that it would be easier to improve the labor sector in Bangladesh if the FBCCI, along with the Bangladesh Employers Federation, the organization representing the private sector in ILO Bangladesh, was sidelined.At that time, the president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF), Ardashir Kabir proposed to form two working groups in the two respective trade bodies.The groups will jointly review and finalize the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added.Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the initiative taken by the United Nations through the ILO.He said 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and BIDA who will initially inspect 500 factories.The FBCCI president said that the FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added. -BSS