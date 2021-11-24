Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UN, FBCCI to improve working environment in industry

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

UN, FBCCI to improve working environment in industry

UN, FBCCI to improve working environment in industry

The United Nations (UN) has expressed it keenness to work with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to improve the working environment of the industry.
Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), said this while meeting with FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI in the city on Monday, said a press release.
He said Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms.
The United Nations wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry, he added.
He mentioned that that goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That's why the United Nations is keen to work with the country's top business body.
He also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.
The ILO Country Director thanked the FBCCI President for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee, he added.
Tuomo Poutiainen thought that it would be easier to improve the labor sector in Bangladesh if the FBCCI, along with the Bangladesh Employers Federation, the organization representing the private sector in ILO Bangladesh, was sidelined.
At that time, the president of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF), Ardashir Kabir proposed to form two working groups in the two respective trade bodies.
The groups will jointly review and finalize the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added.
Meanwhile, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin welcomed the initiative taken by the United Nations through the ILO.
He said 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and BIDA who will initially inspect 500 factories.
The FBCCI president said that the FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO, he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM
UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance
BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services
Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai
MFS cash-in hit record high at Tk 19,777cr in Sept
Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft