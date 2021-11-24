Video
Molnupiravir can halve death of Covid patients: Doctors

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

On Tuesday, 23 November, esteemed doctors of the nation were present at a scientific seminar titled "Current Scenario on COVID-19", organized by Beximco pharma.
The event was chaired by Professor Dr. Md. Billal Alam, President, Bangladesh Society of Medicine. Prof. Dr. A.B.M. Abdullah, the personal Physician to Honorable Prime Minister, was the guest of honour, says a press release.
The programme started with the welcome address by Prof. Dr. Ahmedul Kabir, Additional DG, DGHS, and Secretary-General of Bangladesh Society of Medicine.
A presentation on "Current Scenario on COVID-19" was given by Professor Dr. Ridwanur Rahman, Head of Universal Medical College Research Center. In his presentation, he highlighted the importance of oral antiviral therapy for treating Mild to Moderate cases of COVID-19, and Molnupiravir can play a key role here.
Molnupiravir is the world's first oral antiviral to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, which was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) on 4 November 2021.
Molnupiravir is currently under review by several other regulatory authorities, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA).
As an oral treatment, Molnupiravir can be taken at home which has the potential to have a significant impact on the treatment paradigm for COVID-19. For instance, it may reduce the need for infected patients to visit medical facilities, therefore also reducing the risk of infecting others.
Data published by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.(MSD) suggest that it may cut the risk of hospitalization and death by half, with 7.3% of Molnupiravir patients hospitalized after 29 days compared to 14.1% of patients who were treated with placebo. Molnupiravir works by interfering with the replication of the virus. This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and therefore reducing the severity of the disease.
With the launch of Emorivir - a branded generic version of Molnupiravir, Beximco Pharma is helping to broaden access and reduce cost of this potentially life-saving treatment option, which could bring significant benefits to mass people.
During the panel discussion, they suggested that Molnupiravir can be a 'Game Changer' in COVID-19 treatment as it reduces Hospitilization and Death by 50% in patients with Mild to Moderate COVID-19.
Doctors have highly appreciated Beximco Pharma for their efforts to launch this time-demanding therapy for COVID-19. They also thanked Beximco Pharma for keeping the cost of Molnupiravir in most affordable price (45.0 tk per Capsule). In the closing remarks, The Chairperson, Prof. Dr. Billal Alam thanked all the participants for attending the program, and Beximco Pharma for introducing all promising COVID-19 drugs in Bangladesh in the shortest possible time.
On behalf of Beximco Pharma, Mr. Rizvi Ul Kabir, Director Marketing, gave a Vote of Thanks where he expressed his gratitude to all the participating doctors. He also mentioned that Beximco was always with the doctors during Pandemic and will always be. He concluded his speech with the promise that Beximco Pharma will always ensure the latest therapeutic option and quality medicine at an affordable price in the future.


