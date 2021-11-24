

‘Readiness needed to stay alive after LDC graduation’

It needs availing support from various countries and international agencies to develop the competitiveness at global level. Moreover, the is a need for boosting productivity and achieve products diversification which in turn requires reforms where it deems necessary.

The Commerce Secretary said this while addressing a workshop organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at its conference room in the city. The ERF organized the workshop ahead of the WTO Ministerial meeting to be held in Geneva. The four-day 12th ministerial meeting will be held on November 30-December 3, 2021.

The WTO meeting is expected to highlight a wide range of issues and also is expected to get results through fruitful bargaining. Director General of the WTO Cell of the Ministry of Commerce Md Hafizur Rahman and former member of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Dr Mostafa Abid Khan spoke at the workshop.

Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, the workshop was moderated by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam.

The Commerce Secretary said Bangladesh is expected to get the LDC facilities beyond 2026 while the LDC countries have come into consensus to raise their demand at the ministerial meeting for continuing the trade facilities for 6 to 9 years beyond the graduation.

"Hopefully positive announcement will come in this regard. If there is no announcement in this regard, then Bangladesh will keep the issue alive at various levels. Bangladesh will also highlight its own position on GSP facilities, TRIPS, intellectual property rights, and subsidies in the fisheries sector. Bangladesh is not at all worried over holding its position in the global market," he added.

The Commerce Secretary said Bangladesh has been doing well in those markets where many countries compete hard to export their products. He said export of Bangladeshi goods in the Indian market in the first four months of the current fiscal year is positive while Bangladesh is also doing better in the US market.

"Bangladesh will also seek international support measures like GSP, GSP plus, TRIPS. If such facilities are not available, then it is also possible to ink bilateral trade agreements with the large trade partners," he said.

WTO Cell Director General Md Hafizur Rahman said many countries in the ministerial meeting have supported the proposals of Bangladesh or making same kind of proposals of their own. Mostafa Abid Khan discussed on the method of bargaining.



















