Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:04 PM
US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 23: A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
"Amazon's current control over massive amounts of streaming content means the merger is likely to give Amazon greater incentive and power to exclude and discriminate against its competitors," the group said in its statement.
It argued that the buyout will give Amazon control of some 56,000 titles, far ahead of Netflix, which would have just under 20,000.
The unions further argued that Amazon's market power is not just "horizontal" but also "vertical," with the sale of electronic devices for video streaming (the company's "Fire" line) and cloud services for storing the content of its competitors, starting with Netflix, the most popular of the platforms.
Questioned by AFP, Amazon highlighted the variety of choices currently available to consumers, citing in particular Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV +, HBO Max and Peacock.    -AFP


