Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF urges El Salvador against using bitcoin as official currency

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 23: nThe International Monetary Fund on Monday warned El Salvador against using bitcoin as official tender given the risks associated with the cryptocurrency, a day after the country announced plans for the world's first "Bitcoin City".
El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, became the first country in the world in September to legalize bitcoin as legal tender.
"Given Bitcoin's high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability," the IMF said in a statement after concluding a monitoring mission to the small Central American country.
"Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent liabilities. Because of those risks, Bitcoin should not be used as a legal tender."
The Washington-based lender thus recommended "narrowing the scope of the Bitcoin law" that made it official currency and urged "strengthening the regulation and supervision of the new payment ecosystem."      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank promotes Md Moniruzzaman as GM
UCB signs MoU with LankaBangla Finance
BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services
Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from Dec 2
BD, Maldives to set up Ctg-Male direct shipping line
ICCB to attend World Chambers Congress in Dubai
MFS cash-in hit record high at Tk 19,777cr in Sept
Infobip, MetLife Bangladesh inks deal for digital communication services


Latest News
French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail
AL activist shot dead in Bandarban
Contempt of court rule against Jahangir
3 held with LSD in Khulna
Schoolboy meets tragic end of life
Bangladesh gets 1.8m more Pfizer vaccines from US
Notre Dame College student run over by city corporation truck
Bangladesh calls for addressing root causes of human trafficking
Farmer dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Global Covid cases near 259 million
Most Read News
45 killed as bus catches fire in Bulgaria
DU 'Ga' unit result published, pass rate 21.75%
Bangavax gets approval for human trial
Three get life imprisonment for killing man
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah appointed as Kuwait's PM
No change in Khaleda's condition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh's GDP size $411 billion, per capita income $2,554
Jashore, Rajshahi education boards' chairmen made OSDs
Evaly's former CEO, chairman ordered to provide locker numbers
Fuel price to drop: Salman F Rahman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft