Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 4:04 PM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

New Berger zone opens in Khulna

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has inaugurated its latest Berger Experience Zone at Khulna to provide one-stop painting solution to all kinds of painting requirements.
The leading paints solutions brand of the country has expanded its service of excellence further in the southern parts of the country, as it opened this franchised outlet under the dealer "Mukut Hardware" at the district's Khanjahan Ali Road, Ferighat Mor, says a press release.
Among the Berger officials present at the inauguration event were - Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Ata E Muneer, Divisional Sales Manager; Shabbir Ahmed, Head - Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone; Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager - Marketing and Shakil M Humayun, Branch Manager - Khulna Sales.
The core objective of Berger Experience Zones is to offer Berger's comprehensive painting solutions to maximum possible consumers across the nation. The outlets provide various services, such as hundreds of color shades, vibrant palettes, and resolve all sorts of paint-related queries for the common customers. People interested can resolve their queries regarding service requisition cleared by calling their call center at 08000-123456.




