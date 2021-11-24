Microsoft's distributor AIIM Global holds business event

Video
Published : Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Microsoft Bangladesh's new distributor and cloud service provider AIIM Global Limited hosted partner connect 2021 titled "Transforming, Aspire and Re-emerging with cloud and security" jointly with Microsoft Bangladesh at Amari Hotel.
Md Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh and Syed Akram Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIIM Global were present.
Microsoft's partner technology strategist Jannatul Ferdous Poppy, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar's digital transformation lead Hossain Mashroor, Abdul Monem Group's CFO Kazi Nazmul Hasan, Abir Hossain, Head of Business and Planning of the Group, Raju Ahmed, Head of Business and Operations of AIIM Global and Md. Parvez Islam, Head of Technical were also present at the event.
Md Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh said, Microsoft is the number one solution provider globally. Microsoft works with more than 6,000 tools and technology products, of which Microsoft is working with only 6 services- Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI & Security, in Bangladesh to digitally transform the IT sector in Bangladesh.
"We are working in the financial sector, government, manufacturing, NGOs and the retail sector," said Yousup Faruqu. He also said that Microsoft Bangladesh believes in respect, integrity and accountability. Microsoft will spend 20 billion on their security and innovation over the next five years.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Akram Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIIM Global, said that "AIIM Global is an organization of Abdul Monem Group. We, as a technology service provider for 15 years, have been receiving export awards from the government for the last 4 years. Our journey of AIIM Global started in 2015. We are currently working with a variety of new technology companies. In May of this year, we were selected as the distributor of Microsoft Bangladesh. AIIM Global has been appointed as the distributor and Cloud service provider of Microsoft Bangladesh."
Syed Akram thanked Yousup Faruqu, the new Managing Director of Microsoft and his team as well as all the partners for the opportunity to work with them. Also at the event, Jafurullah Hasmi, CEO of Trinocat, Microsoft's global training partner, conducted a knowledge sharing session for partners on Microsoft Security at the invitation of AIIM Global from Sri Lanka.
Finally, Raju Ahmed, Head of Business and Operations at AIIM Global, thanked everyone for their support and cooperation and announce the end of Microsoft Partner Connect 2021 by distributing prizes and hosting a dinner for the partners through a raffle draw.


